Debris from the crashed Lion Air plane in the sea off the coast of Tanjung Pakis Karawang, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A picture made available on 20 May 2016 shows a Lion Air plane parked at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 4, 2015. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The parents of one of the passengers aboard the Lion Air plane that crashed in Indonesia in October have filed a lawsuit in a United States court against Boeing for the allegedly unsafe condition that may have caused the accident, attorneys said Friday.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday night in the Circuit Court of Cook County in Illinois, where Boeing is headquartered.