An Indonesian Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) officer checks documents of passengers from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at the Police Hospital, Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Members of the Indonesian emergency services carry a body bag containing a Lion Air flight JT-610 plane crash victim from a rescue ship at the collection point at Tanjung Priok Harbour, Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Shoes of Lion Air flight JT-610 plane crash victims at the collection point at Tanjung Priok Harbour, Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesia's low-cost carrier Lion Air Wednesday dismissed its technical director after one of its planes crashed into the Java Sea on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.

Lion Air spokesperson Danang Mandala Prihantoro said in a statement that Muhammad Asif was dismissed in accordance with guidelines set by the Transport Ministry.