Indonesian rescuers carry a collapsed student during an evacuation following a phreatic eruption of Mount Merapi in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indonesian students wearing masks ride on a police truck during an evacuation following a phreatic eruption of Mount Merapi in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Mount Merapi spews volcanic ash during a phreatic eruption as seen from Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Merapi volcano on the densely-populated Java island erupted Friday, spewing a column of ash and steam up to 5,500 metre (18,000 ft) high, that led to the evacuation of residents living within a 5 km (3 mile) radius.

Spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the eruption was phreatic, where magma heats up ground water accumulated in the crater and causes an explosion of vapor, rocks, sand and volcanic ash.