People look at the burning oil refinery during a fire at a state run Balongan oil refinery in Balongan, Indramayu, Indonesia, 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

Thick smoke rises during a fire at a state-run Balongan oil refinery in Balongan, Indramayu, Indonesia, 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

Indonesian state oil company Pertamina Monday said it shut down temporarily its Balongan refinery in the West Java province as firefighters tried to control a blaze at the plant.

Five people were injured due to the fire, and some 950 residents evacuated. EFE-EPA