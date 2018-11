Rusdi Kirana (C), Lion Air Founder and owner, salutes the relatives of passangers of Lion Air flight JT-610 during a meeting with authorities and Lion Air management in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Relatives of the passengers in the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, pray during a meeting with the authorities and Lion Air management in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Soerjanto Tjahjono, Chief of the National Transportation Safety Committee explains during a meeting with relatives of the passengers of the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A relative of a passanger of Lion Air flight JT-610 cries during a meeting with authorities and Lion Air management in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Lion Air flight 610 was flying at high speed when it crashed last week into the Java sea, killing all 189 people on board, Indonesia said on Monday.

The high speed of the plane had released a lot of energy, which is why the impact of the Oct. 29 crash was immense, said the head of National Transportation Safety Commission, Soerjanto Tjahjono, during a meeting with family members of the victims in the Indonesian capital.