Members of an Indonesian search and rescue team prepare their diving gear as they search for victims of sunken ferry KM Sinar Bangun near Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumarta, Indonesia, Jun 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Member of an Indonesian search and rescue team prepare their dive gear as they search for victims from the sunken ferry KM Sinar Bangun near Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumarta, Indonesia, Jun 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs in Indonesia said Friday that non-compliance with safety rules was the reason a ship sank this week in a lake on Sumatra island.

The incident, which occurred Monday, has left three people dead and 192 missing, while 19 survived.