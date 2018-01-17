Indonesia's health ministry and armed forces announced Wednesday they have sent a team of 92 doctors and paramedics to the eastern Papua province to contain a health crisis that has killed many infants in the last few months.

The health ministry sent 39 doctors, including 11 specialists, and the army sent 53 professionals, including doctors and paramedics, who arrived on Tuesday in Papua, where, according to a report by the local government to which EFE had access, 80 children died between September and Jan.14 in the Asmat district in a hunger and measles outbreak.