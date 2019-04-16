Indonesia, the third biggest democracy in the world, was preparing on Tuesday to vote in key general elections, to be held a day later, with the incumbent president banking on his pragmatic image to attract voters, while the main opposition candidate offered a more nationalist and authoritarian alternative.
More than 192 million Indonesians are registered to vote in Wednesday's elections, a repeat of the 2014 contest between President Joko Widodo - popularly known as Jokowi - who had won by a narrow margin thanks to his man-next-door image and humble origins, and former military general Prabowo Subianto.