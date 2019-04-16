A General Election Commission staff member takes a photo during the preparation of ballot boxes ahead of their distribution to polling stations in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

District employee guards ballot boxes before they are distributed them to pollings centers at villages in the city of Bogor, Indonesia, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian election workers carry ballot boxes as they cross a river to deliver them to remote villages in Maros, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAENG MANSUR

Indonesia, the third biggest democracy in the world, was preparing on Tuesday to vote in key general elections, to be held a day later, with the incumbent president banking on his pragmatic image to attract voters, while the main opposition candidate offered a more nationalist and authoritarian alternative.

More than 192 million Indonesians are registered to vote in Wednesday's elections, a repeat of the 2014 contest between President Joko Widodo - popularly known as Jokowi - who had won by a narrow margin thanks to his man-next-door image and humble origins, and former military general Prabowo Subianto.