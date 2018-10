Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) signs the guest book as Indonesia President Joko Widodo (R) looks on shortly before their bilateral meeting on the side line of the International Monitary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SONNY TUMBELAKA / POOL

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) shakes hands with Indonesia President Joko Widodo (R) after their bilateral meeting on the side line of the International Monitary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SONNY TUMBELAKA / POOL

Indonesia and Singapore on Thursday signed an agreement to protect their investments, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, currently being held in Bali.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the signing of the document by Indonesian Foreign Ministry Retno Marsudi and Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.