Indonesian member of the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terrorist group, reportedly affiliated to the so-called Islamic State (ISIS or IS), Wawan Kurniawan (C), 43, is escorted by officers to his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian member of the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terrorist group, reportedly affiliated to the so-called Islamic State (ISIS or IS), Wawan Kurniawan, 43, rises his finger during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian court on Thursday sentenced the provincial chief of a radical Islamist group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror organization to 11 years in prison.

A court in Jakarta sentenced Wawan Kurniawan, alias Abu Afif, head of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) in Pekanbaru, capital of Riau province, for setting up a training center for militants and instigating an attack on a provincial police station in May.