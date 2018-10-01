A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Presidential Palace showing Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) looking at a ruined house as he visits a devastated area in Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 30 September 2018. According to reports, at least 832 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA/-EFEAGUS SUPARTO / PRESIDENTIAL PALACE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Relatives look for tsunami and earthquake victims in body bags at a police station in Palu, Indonesia, 30 September 2018. According to reports, at least 832 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA-EFE/STR

Indonesian Air Force members stack donated goods, that will be transported to affected areas in Central Sulawesi, at Halim Perdanakusumah Military Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, 01 October 2018. The Indonesian Air Force at Halim Perdanakusuma military base have already sent more then 42 ton of donations to the Central Sulawesi tsunami and earthquake victims, according to an official. According to reports, at least 832 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian rescuers work on the collapsed Roa Roa hotel as they try to find survivors in Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 01 October 2018. According to reports, at least 832 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An aerial view taken with a drone camera of an earthquake devastated mosque and surrounding area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 30 September 2018. According to reports, at least 832 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA-EFE/STR

Indonesian rescuers try to free a 15-year-old earthquake survivor, Nurul Istikhomah from the flooded ruins of a collapsed house in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 30 September 2018. Istikhamah has been trapped under water for two days. Authorities said on 30 September, that at least 832 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit Central Sulawesi and triggered a tsunami on 28 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ARIMACS WILANDER

Indonesian authorities will on Monday begin with mass burials for hundreds of people killed in an earthquake and a subsequent tsunami that hit the Celebes island on Sep. 28, as search and rescue efforts are underway to find other victims and survivors.

The spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said the mass burials will be held in the outskirts of Palu, one of the city's most affected by the disaster where 821 of the 832 victims died, according to the latest official death toll.