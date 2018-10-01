Indonesian authorities will on Monday begin with mass burials for hundreds of people killed in an earthquake and a subsequent tsunami that hit the Celebes island on Sep. 28, as search and rescue efforts are underway to find other victims and survivors.
The spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said the mass burials will be held in the outskirts of Palu, one of the city's most affected by the disaster where 821 of the 832 victims died, according to the latest official death toll.