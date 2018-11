(FILE) - Australian Renae Lawrence (R) talks to her father after her sentencing hearing at Denpasar District Court in Bali, Indonesia, Feb. 13, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

Indonesia was on Wednesday set to release the only woman from an Australian group of drug traffickers, known as the Bali Nine, who were arrested in 2005.

Renae Lawrence is the only member of the group due to be set free, as five of them are serving life terms, two were executed in 2015, and one died in May this year in prison from stomach cancer.