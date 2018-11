Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) members attend to parts of the wreckage of the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 during the investigation at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian officials remove recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 to be loaded on to a truck for the investigation by the National Transportation Safety Committee at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Relatives and friends of crashed Lion Air flight JT-610 victims gather on the deck of a ship to pray and pay tribute at the site of the crash, off the coast of Tanjung Pakis, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesia will next week publish a preliminary report on the causes of the fatal Lion Air plane crash on Oct. 29 that killed all 189 people onboard, official sources confirmed on Thursday.

The report will be released on the morning of Nov. 28, Anggo Anurogo, the public relations head of the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT in Bahasa), told EFE.