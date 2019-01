A picture made available on 18 March 2013 shows a Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger airplane on the tarmac at Soekarno Hatta international airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jun. 23, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAST IRHAM

Relatives of the victims of the Lion Air plane crash holda banner and pictures of their relatives during a rally outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesia was set to resume Tuesday the search for one of the two black boxes of the Lion Air aircraft, which had crashed into the Java Sea in October, killing all 189 people onboard.

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said that a military ship, KRI Spica, will sail towards Karawang, which is near the area where the accident occurred, if weather conditions stayed favorable.