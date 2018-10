Indonesian Navy Seals prepare to dive on the recovery mission for the crashed Lion Air flight JT-610 plane at Tanjung Pakis Sea, West Java, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Members of an Indonesian rescue team collecting the debris from the Lion Air flight JT-610 plane crash at Tanjung Priok Harbour, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

The Indonesian transport ministry announced Tuesday that it would inspect all of its Boeing 737 MAX planes, a day after a plane of the same model had crashed in the Java Sea.

The plane belonging to low cost carrier Lion Air was carrying 189 people, and so far no survivors have been found.