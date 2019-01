Indonesian Radical Muslim cleric Abu Bakar Bashir waves to his supporters shortly after his appeal trial inside a court room in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2016. EPA-EFE/BAYU NUR

The Indonesian government said Tuesday it would review its decision to release a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah extremist group, which was responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings and has been linked to the Al-Qaeda terror organization, following objections from Australia.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on Friday that octogenarian Muslim cleric Abu Bakar Bashir - sentenced for 15 years in 2011 on terrorism charges - would be given an early release on humanitarian grounds.