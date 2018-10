A displaced person prepares a meal at the temporary shelter at Patulemo city park in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Resident walk in front of a damaged Mosque, which sits in the water near Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A tsunami and earthquake survivor takes a rest on a bed at a makeshift hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian authorities announced Tuesday that they will turn areas affected by the recent earthquake and a subsequent tsunami into memorial parks.

According to the latest toll, 2,010 people have died, whereas around 5,000 others are estimated to have been buried as a result of the 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami that struck Sulawesi island on Sep. 28.