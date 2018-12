A rescuer walks among debris in a devastated area after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait, in Tanjung Lesung, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian villagers clean up their house after a tsunami on Anyer Beach in Karang Sugara village, Anyer, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZULKIFLI

Siah (L), 43, cries and hugs her neighbour, Haji Asnah (R), 55, as they meet in the ruins after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait, in Sumber Jaya village, Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZULKIFLI

Indonesian authorities on Tuesday raised the death toll from the Sunda Strait tsunami to 429 as rescue teams continue the search for survivors amid days of heavy rain.

National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a press conference that at least 154 people are missing, while around 1,500 have been injured.