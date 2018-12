A handout file photo made available by NASA on Dec. 23, 2018 shows an image, acquired by the MultiSpectral Instrument (MSI) on the European Space Agency (ESA)'s Sentinel-2, of the Krakatau Islands as volcano Anak Krakatau (C, top) erupts volcanic ash and steam over the waters of the Sunda Strait, Indonesia, Sep. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESA/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The death toll from the tsunami that hit the coasts around the Sunda Strait has jumped to 168 with 745 injured, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) said on Sunday.

The number of casualties is expected to rise as more affected areas are reached.