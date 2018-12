Local residents on a scooter transit near debris after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait in Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Relatives mourn at a health facility where the bodies of tsunami victims are collected, in Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian police officers look on as they stand near debris left after a tsunami that hit the Sunda Strait in Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

The bodies of tsunami victims are collected at a health facility after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait in Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Damaged cars are seen among the debris after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait in Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Rescue team evacuate the body of a victim after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait in Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

The death toll from the devastating tsunami that has struck the coastal areas of two neighboring Indonesian islands has increased to 222 people killed and 843 injured, government officials said on Sunday.

The number of casualties is expected to rise as more affected areas are reached.