A man looks at several lists and pictures of missing people in Palu, Indonesia, Oct. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indonesian authorities on Tuesday urged for calm, while warning people against fake online reports of another moderate temblor, accompanied by images of earlier disasters, that created panic in the country.

The warning came after another 5.2-magnitude quake hit the region, which was rocked by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami end September, that killed nearly 2,000 people, while 5,000 remain missing.