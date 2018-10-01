The president of Indonesia has authorized the coordination of international aid for survivors of the earthquake and tsunami that rocked the island of Sulawesi and devastated Palu and Donggala, official sources said Monday.
"Last night, President @jokowi (Joko Widodo) authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response & relief. I'm helping coordinate help from private sectors from around the world," tweeted the chairman of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board, Tom Lembong.