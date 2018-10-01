Indonesian Air Force members unload donated goods that will be transported to affected areas in Central Sulawesi, at Halim Perdanakusumah Military Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian rescuers work on the collapsed Roa Roa hotel as they try to find survivors in Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An aerial view taken with a drone camera of an earthquake devastated mosque and surrounding area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 30, 2018 .EPA-EFE/STR

The president of Indonesia has authorized the coordination of international aid for survivors of the earthquake and tsunami that rocked the island of Sulawesi and devastated Palu and Donggala, official sources said Monday.

"Last night, President @jokowi (Joko Widodo) authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response & relief. I'm helping coordinate help from private sectors from around the world," tweeted the chairman of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board, Tom Lembong.