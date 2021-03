Images of Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi are displayed during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Demonstrators are seen from the holes of a shield during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Demonstrators gather along barricades during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Indonesia urges return to democracy in Myanmar as at least 5 killed

Indonesia's president on Friday urged democracy to be restored in Myanmar and called for an urgent high-level meeting of Southeast Asian countries to address the political crisis, as at least five people were killed in a security forces crackdown in Shan state.

In a brief video posted on YouTube, Joko Widodo said that Indonesia "urged for dialog and reconciliation to be carried out immediately to restore democracy, to restore peace and to restore stability in Myanmar." EFE-EPA