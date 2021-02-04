Indonesia uses 'electronic noses' to detect Covid on breath

Jakarta (Indonesia), 04/02/2021.- A passenger has her air sample taken to be tested for COVID-19 using a breath detector, GeNose, at Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, 04 February 2021. GeNose was developed by Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and it was reported to be able to detect COVID-19 cases with an accuracy of 95 percent. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

