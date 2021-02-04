Authorities in Indonesia have begun using specially designed devices that function like electronic noses to detect Covid-19 through a person’s breath, becoming one of the first countries in the world to use the technology.
Indonesia uses 'electronic noses' to detect Covid on breath
Jakarta (Indonesia), 04/02/2021.- A passenger has her air sample taken to be tested for COVID-19 using a breath detector, GeNose, at Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, 04 February 2021. GeNose was developed by Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and it was reported to be able to detect COVID-19 cases with an accuracy of 95 percent. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM
Jakarta (Indonesia), 04/02/2021.- A passenger has his air sample taken to be tested for COVID-19 using a breath detector, GeNose, at Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, 04 February 2021. GeNose was developed by Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and it was reported to be able to detect COVID-19 cases with an accuracy of 95 percent. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM
Jakarta (Indonesia), 04/02/2021.- A worker tests a plastic bag containing the air sample of a passenger, using a COVID-19 breath test detectors tool, GeNose, at Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, 04 February 2021. GeNose was developed by Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and it was reported to be able to detect COVID-19 cases with an accuracy of 95 percent. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM
Authorities in Indonesia have begun using specially designed devices that function like electronic noses to detect Covid-19 through a person’s breath, becoming one of the first countries in the world to use the technology.