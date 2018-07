Indonesian local residents stand near the carcasses of hundreds of crocodiles at a breeding farm in Sorong regency, West Papua, Indonesia, Jul. 14, 2018 (issued on Jul. 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/STR

Hundreds of crocodiles in Indonesia were slaughtered in a retaliatory attack by locals after a villager was killed by one of the reptiles, officials said on Monday.

The 48-year-old victim was killed by the reptiles after falling into the crocodile's enclosure at a breeding farm in Sorong regency in West Papua on Friday.