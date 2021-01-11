A family member of a passenger on Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 is assisted by a hospital official as she waits for the ante mortem test results at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian soldiers look at a piece of the wrecked engine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, found in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Teams of divers on Monday were trying to recover the two black boxes of the plane that crashed off the coast of Indonesia over the weekend with 62 people on board.

The black boxes will be used to investigate the cause of the accident. EFE-EPA