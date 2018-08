A woman carries her belongings as she walks on her collapsed house at a village in Bangsal, northern Lombok, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian authorities on Wednesday raised the death toll of a devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Lombok Island to 460, as search and rescue efforts continued.

The death toll is expected to rise further as emergency services continue to look for victims buried by landslides or under the rubble of collapsed buildings following the Aug. 5 quake, said the spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, in a statement.