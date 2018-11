Indonesian navy rescuers lift recovered engine parts of the crashed Lion Air JT-610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov 04 2018.. EPA-EFE/FAUZY CHANIAGO

Indonesian authorities Wednesday urged Lion Air to improve their security procedures after one of their planes crashed on Oct. 29 into the Java Sea, killing all 189 occupants.

The Indonesian Transportation Safety Committee preliminary report on the accident, presented on Wednesday, did not clarify the exact cause of the incident.