An aerial picture showing deforestated land after forest fires in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, 03 December 2015. Forest fires are an annual occurrence on Sumatra and Borneo but experts said this year's blazes have been especially bad because of the El Nino weather phenomenon. EPA-EFE/FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian villager cleans a paddy field in its burned peatland in Henda Village, Sebangau Kuala, Pulang Pisau Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, 05 December 2015. More than two millions of forest in Indonesia have been burnt in 2015, Greenpeace Indonesia said. EPA-EFE/FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian palm oil farmer displays some of the palm harvest, in Tamiang, Aceh, Indonesia, 15 December 2015. Aceh Tamiang District Government is struggling to combat illegal palm oil plantation owners who turn part of forests into palm oil plantations, driving deforestation in Indonesia. In addition the industry fuels social conflict related to land rights and access to forest resources, pollution problems, and environmental destruction especially in converting natural forest and peat land ecosystems into palm oil plantations. According to a Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), a non-profit promoting sustainable palm production, Indonesia is the largest sustainable-certified palm oil producer at 48.2 percent of total production, followed by Malaysia at 43.9 percent. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An aerial picture shows a new palm oil plantation at the edge of the Lauser National Park in Aceh, Indonesia, 21 March 2017. Leuser National Park is one of the largest national parks in Indonesia, with diverse biodiversity and is one of the forest recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a world heritage site. Now this forest is under threat from massive illegal logging and land clearing for palm oil plantations. Indonesia is the world's largest producer of palm oil, made from the pulp of the palm fruit, followed closely by Malaysia. Palm plantations have been built on land from destroyed tropical rainforest, causing the death and displacements of many species, among them the critically endangered orangutan, rhino, Sumatran tiger and Sumateran elephant. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Eleven Indonesian agricultural and logging companies still owe the state nearly $1.3 billion in compensation for civil cases in which they were found responsible for causing fires and illegal logging, Greenpeace Indonesia announced Friday.

The environmental NGO's investigation focuses on complaints filed against 10 companies between 2012 and 2015 over forest fires and another case for illegal logging against Merbau Pelalawan Lestari, whose criminal activities took place between 2004 and 2013.