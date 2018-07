Indonesian leader of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) Zainal Ansori walks inside the court room during his trial in Jakarta, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian leader of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) Zainal Ansori (L) talks to his lawyer Asludin Hatjani (R) inside the court room during his trial in Jakarta, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian leader of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) Zainal Ansori (C) is escorted by Indonesian anti-terror police members during his trial in Jakarta, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

A court in Indonesia on Tuesday banned radical group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which has sworn allegiance to the Islamic State terror outfit and has been responsible for some of the most recent violent attacks in the country.

The court's verdict will allow the authorities to arrest and prosecute people linked to the group, which has been accused of disseminating terrorist propaganda, and causing loss of life and destruction of property.