Indonesian Muslim women activists raise their fist as they hold anti-abortion placards during a demonstration in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Sunday, Sep. 18, 2005. EPA-EFE/FILE/WEDA

Indonesian female activists form a banner reading 'Stop Sexual Harassment' during a peace rally against sexual violence on children and on women in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, May 11, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An Indonesian court dropped abortion charges against a teen, who was raped by her older brother, Ratna Dewi of the Indonesian Women's Coalition told EFE on Tuesday.

A court in the Jambi province on the island of Sumatra on Monday accepted the appeal of the girl's lawyers and agreed to drop the charges against the 15-year-old girl, who was sentenced to six-months in prison for having an abortion in July, when she was about six months into her pregnancy.