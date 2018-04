Indonesian Parliament Speaker Setya Novanto (C) shakes hands with the prosecutor in the court room during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Parliament Speaker Setya Novanto sits in the court room during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 24,2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

The Jakarta Corruption Court on Tuesday handed a 15-year prison sentence to the former speaker of Indonesia's parliament and ex chairman of the Golkar party for his involvement in an embezzlement case worth over $170 million.

In a televised verdict, presiding Judge Yanto said it had been proved that Setya Novanto had committed acts of corruption with the help of third parties.