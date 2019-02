Indonesian LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) and woman's rights activists hold placards during a protest against the draft of the country’s new criminal code (RKUHP) outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb.12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAST IRHAM

Popular social network Instagram on Wednesday suspended an account which published comics discussing the problems and acceptance issues faced by the Muslim LGBT community in Indonesia.

The move came after the government asked the social network to remove the gay-friendly account that allegedly published cartoons containing pornographic material and riling many in the country - home to the world's largest Muslim population.