An Indonesian vendor reads a newspaper as he waits for customers at a shopping area in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The Indonesian Ministry of Information is set to publish a weekly list of fake news items in an attempt to educate the public about online misinformation ahead of the Apr. 2019 national elections, the ministry said Thursday.

It will reveal "false news or information" to the public on the ministry website every week, spokesperson Ferdinandus Setu told EFE.