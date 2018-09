An Indonesian journalist with her mouth and hands taped participates in a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian journalists on Friday gathered outside the Myanmar embassy in Jakarta to protest the conviction of two Reuters journalists sentenced to seven years in prison each for violating a state secrets law.

The protesters taped their mouths shut and wrists together, and laid down their cameras and recorders on a poster that read "Defend Press Freedom," an efe-epa journalist reported.