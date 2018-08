Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C-L) and his vice-presidential running mate for the 2019 election, Ma'ruf Amin (C-R) greet their supporters during a gathering before registering their bid for the election in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C-L) shakes hands with his vice-presidential running mate for the 2019 election, Ma'ruf Amin (C-R) during a meeting with supporters before registering their bid for the election, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C-L) and his vice-presidential running mate for the 2019 election, Ma'ruf Amin (C-R) applaud during a meeting with supporters before registering their bid for the election, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian incumbent Presidential candidate Joko Widodo (L) and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin (R) wave after they register for the 2019 pesidential election at the General Election Commission (KPU) office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

The leader of Indonesia registered his candidacy Friday with the aim of being re-elected as president in polls scheduled for Apr. 17 next year.

Joko Widodo put in his registration at the election commission in Jakarta along with his surprise running mate, vice-presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin, reported an epa-efe journalist.