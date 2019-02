Indonesian men play traditional music during a parade on the evening of the Day of Silence locally known as 'Nyepi' that mark Balinese Hindu New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAST IRHAM

Hundreds of musicians in Indonesia have come together to prevent the ratification of a draft law on music that bans content with negative western influences, blasphemy or pornography.

The campaign on Change.org has collected more than 100,000 signatures in less than 24 hours on Monday, and is endorsed by more than 200 artists, who denounce the draft law that is being currently debated in parliament, as trying to stifle creative freedom.