Indonesian Muslims lie down on the floor as others read the Koran shortly after the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian Muslims lie down on the floor shortly after the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian Muslims lie down on the floor as others read the Koran shortly after the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A slow shutter speed photo shows Indonesian Muslims sitting on the floor as others leave shortly after the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Hundreds of devotees gathered at the Istiqlal mosque - Indonesia's largest - in Jakarta to offer Friday prayers on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

After Friday morning prayers at the mosque, which was built to commemorate Indonesian independence, the devotees - with a whole day of fasting ahead of them - rested on the floor while others sat and read the holy Koran, an epa-efe journalist reported.