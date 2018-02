Muslim activists perpare to burn a hello kitty doll during an anti-LGBT rally in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Muslim activists in the Indonesian province of Aceh gathered on Friday to protest against the LGBT community.

Around 300 protesters, with women dressed in burqas separated from the male demonstrators, held banners denouncing homosexuality, chanted slogans such as "No place for LGBT in Aceh!," and set fire to a stuffed toy effigy meant to represent members of the LGBT community.