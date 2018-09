Indonesian leader of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) Zainal Ansori (C) is escorted by Indonesian anti-terror police members during his trial in Jakarta, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian special force members demonstrate their skills during an anti-terror drill as part of security preparations for the upcoming Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesia's anti-terror unit Densus 88 have killed two alleged terrorists believed to be responsible for an attack on a police post in the city of Cirebon in Java, the police said Tuesday.

On Monday morning, the anti-terror unit killed the two suspected terrorists in a clash, while two more were arrested in the afternoon for their role in the attack on the police post in late August.