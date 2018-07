An Indonesian police officer stands guard outside a police headquarters that was hit by a suicide bomb blast in Surabaya, East Java, East Java, Indonesia, May 14, 2018 (issued 25 May 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/FULLY HANDOKO

Indonesian authorities Friday were investigating a series of explosions that took place at a house in East Java province, leaving the occupant's 6-year-old son seriously injured, while the tenant fled the scene.

The man, whose whereabouts are not known, has links with the several terror groups, East Java Police spokesperson, Frans Barung Mangera, said in a statement, adding that the explosions occurred due to human error.