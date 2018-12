Indonesian authorities push a stretcher carrying an injured shooting victim as he arrives at the airport in Timika, Papua, Indonesia, Dec. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSEPH SITUMORANG

Indonesia Thursday recovered the bodies of 16 victims, who were killed in a separatist attack against a state-owned construction company in the remote Papua province.

Papua police spokesperson Suryadi Diaz told EFE that the victims are being identified and that they are still trying to determine if more workers of the state-owned construction firm Istaka Karya were killed when they were attacked on Sunday by rebels in the mountainous Nduga municipality.