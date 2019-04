An Indonesian woman is assisted by election officials wearing traditional costume during the general election at a polling station in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/BOY TRIHARDJANTO

The finger of a mentally disabled Indonesian man is marked with ink with the aid of an election officer after he voted during the general election at a polling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian man casts his vote during the general election at a polling station with traditional decorations in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI LUTFI

An Indonesian woman takes a selfie while displaying her ink-stained finger after casting her ballot during the general election at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (C) greets supporters shortly after he cast his ballot at a polling center at Bojong Koneng Village in Bogor, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

An Indonesian woman casts her ballot during the general election at a polling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An election official holds a ballot during vote counting at a polling station in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesia's Incumbent President of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Joko Widodo (L) and his wife Iriana (R) shows their fingers marked with ink to their supporters during the general election at a polling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesia's current president has emerged as the leader in the general election vote count so far after the country went to polls Wednesday.

Joko Widodo is looking at a possible re-election against rival candidate Prabowo Subianto, although official results will be released in May.