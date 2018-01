Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, (L) and Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, inspect the guard of honor at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, 29 January 2018. EPA/MASSOUD HOSSAINI / POOL

Afghan soldiers stand guard near the Marshal Faheem Military academy, after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (2-R) shakes hands with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo (3-L) during their meeting in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHMAT GUL / POOL

The Indonesian president arrived in Kabul on Monday on an official visit in the aftermath of an attack in the heart of the capital a couple of days earlier that claimed over 100 lives.

Joko Widodo's visit came after a Taliban car bomb attack on Saturday that left 103 people dead and over 200 wounded, while another attack Monday against an Afghan army unit left four insurgents and 11 soldiers dead.