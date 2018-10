A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Presidential Palace showing Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) looking at a ruined house as he visits a devastated area in Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/AGUS SUPARTO / PRESIDENTIAL PALACE / HANDOUT

Earthquake and tsunami survivors rest as they wait to be transported by military planes at Mutiara Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers searching a damaged hotel building in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS / HANDOUT

The president of Indonesia on Wednesday made his second visit to the areas affected by the magnitude-7.5 earthquake and resulting tsunami which struck the island of Sulawesi on Sep. 28, killing more than 1,400 people.

Joko Widodo tweeted that a rapid response was the most important thing after the disaster which has claimed 1,407 lives and named vice-president Jusuf Kalla in-charge of relief operations for the victims.