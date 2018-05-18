Indonesian Police officers stand guard in front of the court during the trial of radical cleric with links to terror group Islamic State, Aman Abdurrahman, in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian public prosecutors on Friday demanded the death penalty for a radical Islamic cleric over his role in terror attacks in 2016 and 2017.

In a televised hearing at a Jakarta court, prosecutor Anita Dewayani demanded the death sentence for Aman Abdurrahman, also known by his nom-de-guerre Oman Rochman, who allegedly co-founded the Islamic State-affiliated Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group, that has been accused of perpetrating a series of attacks this week, which have killed 27 people in the country.