Indonesian public prosecutors on Friday demanded the death penalty for a radical Islamic cleric over his role in terror attacks in 2016 and 2017.
In a televised hearing at a Jakarta court, prosecutor Anita Dewayani demanded the death sentence for Aman Abdurrahman, also known by his nom-de-guerre Oman Rochman, who allegedly co-founded the Islamic State-affiliated Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group, that has been accused of perpetrating a series of attacks this week, which have killed 27 people in the country.