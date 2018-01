An airline stewardess wearing a hijab waves as she crosses the tarmac at Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport, Aceh, Indonesia, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Regulations requiring Muslim flight attendants in Indonesia's Aceh to wear the hijab - a veil covering the head and chest - when in the province, the only one in the country which practices Islamic Sharia law, came into effect on Wednesday.

Mawardi Ali, the police chief of Aceh Besar, distributed new regulations earlier this month to several airlines and provincial bodies urging the firms to comply with Islamic law.