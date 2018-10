Hadi Tjahjanto (C) Commander of the Indonesian National Army speaks while monitoring the recovery mission for the crashed Lion Air flight JT-610 plane at Tanjung Pakis Sea, West Java, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian rescuers operate during the recovery mission for the crashed Lion Air flight JT-610 plane at Tanjung Pakis Sea, West Java, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian search and rescue teams on Wednesday were trying to locate the main body of an airplane of low-cost carrier Lion Air, that had crashed with 189 people aboard.

Rescue workers scanned for black box signals in an area east of the Jakarta Bay, where parts of the cabin of the plane that crashed on Monday, were found, spokesperson for the National Search and Rescue Agency, Basarnas, Yusuf Latif, told EFE.