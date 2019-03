Indonesian rescuers evacuate the body of a victim of the collapsed illegal gold mine in Bolaang Mongondow, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Indonesian rescuers on Friday began using heavy excavators to dig deeper in search of an unknown number of miners trapped in a collapsed illegal gold mine in Sulawesi Island.

The rescuers have recovered eight bodies and pressed in heavy machineries to speed up the operation amid fears that the time was running out.