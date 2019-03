An Indonesian Muslim student carries a cloth made to resemble a wrapped corpse as others hold placards reading 'Pray for Muslims in New Zealand' and 'Islam is not terrorism, and terrorism is not Islam' as they pay tribute to the victims of the Christchurch Mosque shooting attack during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Muslim students hold a banner reading 'Stop Islamophobia' as they pay tribute to the victims of the Christchurch Mosque shooting attack during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Muslim students hold placards reading 'Indonesians support Muslims of New Zealand' to pay tribute to the victims of the Christchurch Mosque shooting attack during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Dozens of Muslim students gathered Friday in the Indonesian capital to remember the victims of a deadly terrorist attack two weeks ago in two mosques in New Zealand, that had wounded two Indonesians.

Young Indonesians in white and black clothes had gathered around the Selamat Datang Monument in Jakarta, to pray for the victims, according to an EFE-EPA photographer.